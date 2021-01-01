Your browser is out-of-date.

3 Kings Hauling &amp; More- Junk Removal Fairfield
Rubbish Removal in Fairfield, CA, USA
Reviews (1)
    • 3 kings Hauling & More is a family owned and operated junk removals and haulingcompany located in California at Fairfield. We are also providing our servicein different areas such as junk removal Vallejo, junk removal Suisun City and junk removal Green Valley. We have also been offering gutter cleaning and pressure washing service since we came into business. Our goal is to provide the professional service to our beloved client. We are available 24/7. Give us a call for getting free consultation.


    Services
    gutter cleaning, junk removal, and pressure washing
    Service areas
    Fairfield, CA, USA
    Address
    3275 Lagunita Cir
    94533 Fairfield, CA, USA
    United States
    +1-7074165643 3kingshauling.com

    Reviews

    5661hammer
    I called 3 Kings hauling at the last minute to see if they squeeze us in. They were able to haul away our debris that same day. They were very professional and did a great job!
    about 1 year ago
    Project date: May 2021
