Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Lake Charles Foundation Repair
Building Supplies in Lake Charles
Overview 0Projects (0) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Lake Charles Foundation Repair keeps more homes throughout the Lake Charles, LA, community safer with expert foundation repair solutions. Soft, clay soils, hot and humid temperatures, aging homes, and more, all need our help to stay at their best. No matter which methods your building depends on for support, our repair team knows how to service them for less. Choose us for your pier and beam foundations, slabs, crawlspaces, and more, all at lower costs. Best of all, we can even offer advanced service options like house leveling to ensure your home remains safe longer. Whatever issues you may have, our staff knows how to address them all. We know our way around your house’s foundation. Call us at Charles Foundation Repair today at 337-243-6868.


    Service areas
    Lake Charles, LA, and USA
    Address
    4650 Nelson Rd #215, LA
    70605 Lake Charles
    United States
    +1-3372436868 lakecharlesfoundationrepair.com
      Add SEO element