Lake Charles Foundation Repair keeps more homes throughout the Lake Charles, LA, community safer with expert foundation repair solutions. Soft, clay soils, hot and humid temperatures, aging homes, and more, all need our help to stay at their best. No matter which methods your building depends on for support, our repair team knows how to service them for less. Choose us for your pier and beam foundations, slabs, crawlspaces, and more, all at lower costs. Best of all, we can even offer advanced service options like house leveling to ensure your home remains safe longer. Whatever issues you may have, our staff knows how to address them all. We know our way around your house’s foundation. Call us at Charles Foundation Repair today at 337-243-6868.



