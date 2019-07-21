Your browser is out-of-date.

Savita Koul Design Studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in Greater Noida West
Reviews (1)
    • 3 BHK Apartment, Savita Koul Design Studio Savita Koul Design Studio Living roomSofas & armchairs
    3 BHK Apartment
    Skin clinic, Savita Koul Design Studio Savita Koul Design Studio Office spaces & stores
    Skin clinic, Savita Koul Design Studio Savita Koul Design Studio Office spaces & stores
    Skin clinic, Savita Koul Design Studio Savita Koul Design Studio Commercial spaces
    +2
    Skin clinic
    Bakery outlet, Savita Koul Design Studio Savita Koul Design Studio Corridor, hallway & stairsLighting
    Bakery outlet, Savita Koul Design Studio Savita Koul Design Studio Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
    Bakery outlet, Savita Koul Design Studio Savita Koul Design Studio Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
    +5
    Bakery outlet
    Cafe, Savita Koul Design Studio Savita Koul Design Studio Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
    Cafe, Savita Koul Design Studio Savita Koul Design Studio Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
    Cafe, Savita Koul Design Studio Savita Koul Design Studio Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration
    +2
    Cafe
    Apartment, Savita Koul Design Studio Savita Koul Design Studio BedroomBeds & headboards
    Apartment, Savita Koul Design Studio Savita Koul Design Studio Living roomSofas & armchairs
    Apartment, Savita Koul Design Studio Savita Koul Design Studio Eclectic style bedroom
    +1
    Apartment
    3bhk apartment, Savita Koul Design Studio Savita Koul Design Studio BedroomBeds & headboards
    3bhk apartment, Savita Koul Design Studio Savita Koul Design Studio BedroomTextiles
    3bhk apartment, Savita Koul Design Studio Savita Koul Design Studio KitchenCabinets & shelves
    +8
    3bhk apartment

    Bright interiors is a 11 years young interior fit out contracting company . Bright interiors provide you design and build turnkey solution, with a specialization in execution. Hiring a contractor directly will save both cost and time, we offer complete transparency, flexibility, reliability and 100 % commitment. Our team is dedicated, experienced and execute projects as per design.


    Since 2009, We helped over 70 + Offices to improve productivity and business performance by creating a positive working environment. 150 + Apartments are renovated by us with a blend of utility, elegance, comfort and luxury. In addition to that we completed 20+ bakeries and cafe interiors still counting more & more. 

    Your project execution is our responsibility.


    Services
    • Interior designing
    • Turnkey projects
    • Bespoke furniture and furnishings
    Service areas
    • Delhi NCR
    • Faridabad
    • Haryana
    • India
    • Greater Noida West
    Address
    Gaur City Noida
    201009 Greater Noida West
    India
    +91-9717445528 www.savitakoulstudio.com

    Reviews

    Savita Koul
    Nice work!
    5 months ago
    Deepika Aggarwal
    Fine Don't hv much designs and not at all have new and Creative ideas.
    almost 4 years ago
    Himanshu verma
    Awesome place and many variety of wallpaper wooden floors and Pvc Panel
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
