Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
KO Storage of Eau Claire
Other Businesses in Eau Claire, WI, USA
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • KO Storage of Eau Claire
    KO Storage of Eau Claire
    KO Storage of Eau Claire
    Click to complete

    We are proud to provide a streamlined self-storage experience near Eau Claire County complete with modern features. With the variety of differently sized units that we have at our locations around Wisconsin Dells, you’re sure to find the right storage space to suit your needs.


    Services
    • self-storage facility in Eau Claire WI
    • storage consultant
    • flexible storage solutions near me
    • Clean and Well-Maintained Storage Facility Near me
    • superior self-storage services
    • storage solution
    • storage needs
    Service areas
    Eau Claire, WI, and USA
    Address
    7732 US Hwy 12
    54701 Eau Claire, WI, USA
    United States
    +1-7153383541 www.kostorage.com/self-storage/wi/us-hwy-12-eau-claire-wi-54701?utm_source=GoogleLocal&utm_medium=storEDGE&utm_content=GMB
      Add SEO element