Hands in clay and fire transform ideas into original and delicate looking ceramics and jewelry. Nature inspires most of my works which are often dreamlike compositions. Another feature is to combine ceramic with old vintage objects thus creating original and unique compositions, dreamlike visions that have their origins in the cultures of the past.

