La Grenouille Ceramiche
Artists & Artisans in Negrar, VR, Italy
    Too many things to do...
    The dream fisherman
    Dimore Lamp
    Hands in clay and fire transform ideas into original and delicate looking ceramics and jewelry. Nature inspires most of my works which are often dreamlike compositions. Another feature is to combine ceramic with old vintage objects thus creating original and unique compositions, dreamlike visions that have their origins in the cultures of the past.
    Services
    sculture in ceramica, ceramiche artistiche, and Home-decor
    Service areas
    Worldwide
    Address
    Via Rossini, 20
    37024 Negrar, VR, Italy
    Italy
    +39-3519048884 www.lagrenouilleceramiche.it
