Gosport Furniture Shop Ltd
Furniture & Accessories in Gosport, UK
    • One of the largest and longest running retailers of high-quality collectible furniture, Gosport Furniture shop operates locally in the UK and in some areas surrounding Hampshire. With a friendly, professional and accommodating team, we always seek to serve our clients the best. Our 3 floors showroom hold the best quality second hand and rare, limited-production collectible furniture which is constantly updated. We stock our collection with discontinued pieces from reputed manufacturers like Ercol, ,Old charm, Jaycee, Stag, G Plan, Ducal, Strongbow, Royal Oak Furniture and many more. You can also find many vintage and older period pieces in our collection. Give us a call for further inquiries.

    Email id: info@gosport-furniture-shop.co.uk


    Services
    Furniture Stores
    Service areas
    Gosport, UK
    Address
    41-45 Stoke Rd
    PO12 1LS Gosport, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-2392522431 www.gosport-furniture-shop.co.uk
