Mr Buyer LLC
Real Estate Agents in Miami, FL, USA
    For more than 20 years Mr. Buyer has been buying homes, both luxury homes, pretty homes, junker properties, land, and lots. We also buy mobile homes in any area, any price range for all cash, and can close escrow in as little as 7 days.Get peace of mind with a reliable cash home buyerOne friendly visit from the MrBuyer Team.No fees, closing costs or realtor commissionsNo repairs, cleaning or moving unwanted itemsSell whether your home is tenant occupied or notWe'll help you out of your reverse mortgage

    Yes, we can pay Full Price for Luxury Homes (pretty homes), contact us to find out how!

    Fast & Easy

    We Buy Houses, Land, Lots, Apartments

    Any Area, Any Condition, for Whatever Reason

    All Cash Close in as little as 7 days

    Facing Foreclosure? Need to Stop Foreclosure?Divorce? Partner troubles?Vacant Property?Death of a loved one?Retirement or Downsizing?Undesirable neighborhoods?Behind on Payments?Owe too much?Relocation or Job Loss?Need Cash Fast?Too many repairs?Avoid realtors?Inherited the property?Double house payments?Structural issues?Health Challenges?Bad mortgage terms?Problem Tenants? Evictions?Liquidation of assets?Behind on Taxes?Code Violations?Moving? FREE Moving Truck when we buy your home

    Call us today, walk away today.One Phone Call is all it takes

    Service areas
    Miami, FL, USA
    Address
    382 NE 191st St Ste 83274
    33179 Miami, FL, USA
    United States
    +1-8445735548 www.mrbuyer.com
