Main Address : JalanRaya Kerobokan 4A Br. Semer, Kerobokan, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361

Swimwear Bali, a subsidiary of King Trading, established 30 years, holds the only Tax-Free License in Bali on the import of fabrics to the export of clothing. As such we are a bonded tax-free zone. We import under tax exemption saving 40% on production costs.

We also keep the largest ready stocks of Italian & American recycled fabrics ready to cut at a moment notice. Our core business is the manufacture of high-grade export quality, sustainable, eco-friendly premium swimwear, at the lowest possible prices.

The fabrics we use are made from salvaged fishing nets & another post-consumer waste. We work with Vita, ECONYL®, Carvico & LYCRA® XTRA LIFE™ in Italy & REPREVE ® from America.We only dye using eco-friendly dyes from Huntsman in the USA.

The moment we receive a handover of your custom designs to be priced, to the day the goods are ready to be dispatched, we handle everything.Goods are packed into biodegradable bags & prepared for FedEx or DHL to uplift to any overseas address, ready to sell from the box.

Samples are constructed in our dedicated studio with 20 speciality tailors & five pattern makers, each with over ten years' experience sewing swimwear. All your styles are assembled using dedicated machines to task. Cups, wires, seamless, reversible, double sided or zigzag styles, are sewn section per section on machines built only for that task.

We employ over 100 skilled individuals in Bali & offer a modern clean work environment with similar standards to any western facility. Our employees are paid well over the minimum wage, 13 months’ salary a year, receive free medical insurance covering doctors’ fees, prescribed medication & hospitalization which we extend to their spouse & up to three children.

We run a team of online communicators ready to take your call able to assist with any question you may have. You can contact us on WhatsApp +62 811 388 512 as well as set up a free consultation with swimwear merchant to go over your ideas & brand conceptYou may also contact us via email on get.started@swimwearbali.comWe are here to assist you realize your dreams or should you be a running brand, then to go over the fastest & easiest way to move your production over to be more sustainable & eco-friendly.