Activewear Bali
Other Businesses in Kuta Utara, Badung Regency, Bali, Indonesia
    • Main Address : Jalan Raya Semer No.184A, Banjar Semer, Kecamatan Kuta Utara, Badung Province, Bali, 80361

    Activewear Bali, a subsidiary of King Trading, established 30 years, holds the only Tax-Free License in Bali on the import of fabrics to the export of clothing. As such we are a bonded tax-free zone. We import under tax exemption saving 40% on production costs.

    We also keep the largest ready stocks of Italian & American recycled fabrics ready to cut at a moment notice. Our core business is the manufacture of high-grade export quality, sustainable, eco-friendly clothing producing premium grade activewear, sportwear, Yoga wear, Gym & Fitness clothing.

    The fabrics we use are made from salvaged fishing nets & another post-consumer waste. We work with Vita, ECONYL®, Carvico &  LYCRA® XTRA LIFE™ in Italy, REPREVE® from the USA & Top Green from Korea. These fabrics offer some great attributes, such as squat proof, moisture wicking & body hugging with good compression.

    We only dye using eco-friendly dyes from Huntsman in the USA.

    The moment we receive a handover of custom designs to the day the goods are ready to be dispatched, we handle everything.Goods are packed into biodegradable bags & prepared for FedEx or DHL to uplift to any overseas address, ready to sell from the box.

    On average sampling takes 4 to 6 weeks & production of bulk 4 weeks from fabrics in hand.We employ over 100 skilled individuals in Bali & offer a modern clean work environment with similar standards to any western facility. Our employees are paid well over the minimum wage, 13 months’ salary a year, receive free medical insurance covering doctors’ fees, prescribed medication & hospitalization which we extend to their spouse & up to three children. 


    We run a team of online communicators ready to take your call able to assist with any question you may have. You can contact us on WhatsApp +62 811 3999 520 as well as set up a free consultation with an Activewear merchant to go over your ideas & brand conceptYou may also contact us via email on get.started@activewearbali.comWe are here to assist you realize your dreams or should you be a running brand, then to go over the fastest & easiest way to move your production over to be more sustainable & eco-friendly.

