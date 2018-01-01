I founded Her Helping Habit in 2018 with the mission to change lives.

Through egg donor coordination, consulting, and one-on-one therapeutic counselling, we have been able to help grow families and have also empowered countless women to love their true selves after a diagnosis like infertility or HSV.

Her Helping Habit prides itself on working holistically with its clients because we understand that infertility can be a physical and emotional challenge, and each woman has individual needs.

For this reason, we work closely with all of our clients to find a solution that works best for them.

Katelyn has extensive training in ethical practice, trauma, various therapeutic modalities, human development, and use of self.

We are passionate about empowering clients to live more fulfilling lives.

While we are located and registered in Canada, Her Helping Habit works with clients worldwide.

Vision: A world without anonymous gamete donations and Future Parents at ease and confident in their decision. A world with informed consent for egg donors.

A world of individuals with healthy coping strategies and women who feel confident in themselves and their decision-making process.

A world where this is accessible at your fingertips