Main Address : Jalan Raya Kerobokan 1X, Br. Semer, Kerobokan, Kuta Utara, Kabupaten Badung, Bali 80361

Established in 1990, we have grown to employ over 200 people manufacturing only the highest grade of clothing possible. We run three departments. Swimwear, Activewear and Ladieswear. We export to over 30 countries via DHL or FedEx to your door.We offer buyers a low MOQ of 300 pieces across 10 styles, 30 pieces per styles & 3 per size & colour.

We were awarded a Tax-Free licence on the import of synthetic fabrics into Bali due to the fact that we confirmed to all the local Indonesia Government regulations on the treatment of employees. This basically means we are a Tax-Free bonded zone, the only one in Bali which we use to import synthetic fabrics saving 40% on production costs. This equates to making our costs way lower for certain items than any other supplier on the island.

Our employees are paid well over the minimum wage, 13 months’ salary a year, receive free medical insurance covering doctors’ fees, prescribed medication & hospitalization which we extend to their spouse & up to three children.

Our primary focus is in utilizing recycled synthetic as well as organic natural fabrics to the manufacture of sustainable eco-friendly collections. We digitally print as well as hand screen and dye using a German company, DyStar dyes, certified earth friendly.

All goods are packed free of charge in biodegradable bags that will decompose in days in any land fill.

We run a team of online communicators ready to take your call able to assist with any question you may have. You can contact us on WhatsApp +62 811-399-9176 as well as set up a free consultation with ladieswear merchant to go over your ideas & brand conceptYou may also contact us via email on get.started@kingtrading.comWe are here to assist you realize your dreams or should you be a running brand, then to go over the fastest & easiest way to move your production over to be more sustainable & eco-friendly.