Studio VIX loves to design products which stimulate joyful interactions & creativity
Studio VIX is a Dutch design studio.
More than 250 designs have we internationally launched.
We worked for premium design brands and gained various design awards.
A good design requires an holistics approach, caring about every detail, to assure a remaining joyful interaction.
- Services
- furniture
- officefurniture
- design
- Büromöbel
- Flipover
- Service areas
- Utrecht
- Address
-
Domplein
3512JE Utrecht
Netherlands
+31-681142077 studiovix.nl