StudioVIX.nl
Furniture & Accessories in Utrecht
Reviews (0)
    • BOOM design Kleiderständer, StudioVIX.nl StudioVIX.nl Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands Iron/Steel Black
    BOOM design Kleiderständer, StudioVIX.nl StudioVIX.nl Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands Iron/Steel Black
    BOOM design Kleiderständer, StudioVIX.nl StudioVIX.nl Corridor, hallway & stairsClothes hooks & stands Iron/Steel Black
    +2
    BOOM design Kleiderständer
    Bla-Tit Paperroller A2, Birdhouse with roll of paper, StudioVIX.nl StudioVIX.nl Office spaces & stores Iron/Steel Green
    Bla-Tit Paperroller A2, Birdhouse with roll of paper, StudioVIX.nl StudioVIX.nl Office spaces & stores Iron/Steel Green
    Bla-Tit Paperroller A2, Birdhouse with roll of paper, StudioVIX.nl StudioVIX.nl Office spaces & stores Iron/Steel Black
    +3
    Bla-Tit Paperroller A2, Birdhouse with roll of paper
    Bla-Tit Paperroller A1, StudioVIX.nl StudioVIX.nl Office spaces & stores Iron/Steel Black
    Bla-Tit Paperroller A1, StudioVIX.nl StudioVIX.nl Office spaces & stores Iron/Steel Black
    Bla-Tit Paperroller A1, StudioVIX.nl StudioVIX.nl Office spaces & stores Iron/Steel Black
    +2
    Bla-Tit Paperroller A1
    STRUIS Designboard, StudioVIX.nl StudioVIX.nl Study/officeAccessories & decoration Iron/Steel Black
    STRUIS Designboard, StudioVIX.nl StudioVIX.nl Office spaces & stores Iron/Steel Green
    STRUIS Designboard, StudioVIX.nl StudioVIX.nl Office spaces & stores Iron/Steel Black
    +2
    STRUIS Designboard
    Scrumboard UIL; double sided magnetic enamel writingboard, StudioVIX.nl StudioVIX.nl Study/officeAccessories & decoration Iron/Steel Black
    Scrumboard UIL; double sided magnetic enamel writingboard, StudioVIX.nl StudioVIX.nl Office spaces & stores Iron/Steel Black
    Scrumboard UIL; double sided magnetic enamel writingboard, StudioVIX.nl StudioVIX.nl Office spaces & stores Iron/Steel Black
    +2
    Scrumboard UIL; double sided magnetic enamel writingboard

    Studio VIX loves to design products which stimulate joyful interactions & creativity


    Studio VIX is a Dutch design studio.

    More than 250 designs have we internationally launched.

    We worked for premium design brands and gained various design awards.

    A good design requires an holistics approach, caring about every detail, to assure a remaining joyful interaction.

    Services
    • furniture
    • officefurniture
    • design
    • Büromöbel
    • Flipover
    Service areas
    Utrecht
    Address
    Domplein
    3512JE Utrecht
    Netherlands
    +31-681142077 studiovix.nl
