Liberty Garage Door Services and Repair is a locally owned-and-operated garage door business. Our priority is to provide exceptional service and high-quality garage door parts, paying close attention to detail and dependability. We have the expertise, as well as state-of-the-art equipment and the tools to perform all the garage door services for any residential or commercial project.

We offer the whole gauntlet of installation and repair services, from troubleshooting to garage door adjustment for residential and commercial properties. Our focus is on your garage door needs, and your satisfaction is our top priority! We service and repair garage doors of all makes, models, sizes, and styles. Whether it's rolling steel, residential sectional, or something else, we can ensure your garage door has a smooth and safe operation. We offer troubleshooting that encompasses all parts of the door, the opener, the electronic security sensor. We offer both residential and commercial services, featuring new garage door installation, garage door replacement, and garage door repairs, including broken springs, replacing openers, stuck or hung doors, and doors with damage.