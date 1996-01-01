Your browser is out-of-date.

Honesty Building Contracting LLC
General Contractors in Dubai—United Arab Emirates
Reviews (0)
    • Honesty Building Contracting was formed in 2006 , we are specialized in civil works, interior works, mechanical works, ducting insulation, G+2 building, Parks and landscaping, CCTV operations, waterproofing works, affordable villa projects, painting works, MEP works, swimming pool works, Gypsum works, interlock works, Approved Dubai Muncipality contractor, Approved by Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed housing programmes, Warehouse construction works.

    Services
    • Construction of G+2 Villas
    • Electromechanical Works
    • Swimming Pool construction
    • Kitchen block works
    • Partition works
    Service areas
    Dubai—United Arab Emirates
    Address
    OFFICE NO 214B, AL NASRIYA BUILDING, AL QUSAIS
    DUBAI Dubai—United Arab Emirates
    United Arab Emirates
    +971-506249766 honestyllc.com
