From cockroaches to bed bugs, Knockout Pest Control offers effective, safe, and reliable exterminator services to get the job done. Hear from our actual customers about how we helped them solve their pest problems quickly and expertly. As you can see form the videos, at Knockout Pest Control we treat our customers like family. You will always speak to a real person when you call our Jacksonville office. And, our initial inspections and estimate are free. Your time is valuable, and our family at Knockout Pest Control values your time and business. We specialize in treating a number of Jacksonville pests. Each pest comes with its own treatment plan, which you can find in the services pages. Some of the pests we can remove from your home or business include cockroaches, ants, bees, earwigs, fleas, and small animals. While there are different treatment options for each pest, our extermination process remains the same. We start with the inspection, move to the consultation, and finally end with the elimination process. Every pest control plan is customized to your unique situation. At Knockout Pest Control, our extermination services are fast, efficient, and will get the job done. We believe in our pest control, which is why we offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee for a full year after our services are complete. If you have another pest problem, we will treat it fast and at no extra cost.

