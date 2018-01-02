Tonic Interiors provides a full range of residential interior design services, specializing in the revival of historic homes. Our passion lies in bringing refreshment to spaces old and new, with a focus on achieving harmony through attention to the key details that make a home a welcoming and luxurious haven.
In addition to our design services, Tonic Interiors provides clients with custom epoxy countertop installation, as well as hand-rendered perspective drawings and elevations for both clients and other design studios.
- Services
- interior design
- custom countertops
- design services
- renderings
- Service areas
- East Providence, RI, and USA
- Address
-
189 Waterman Ave.
02914 East Providence, RI, USA
United States
+1-4015161521 tonicinteriors.net