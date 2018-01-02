Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Tonic Interiors
Designers in East Providence, RI, USA
Overview 11Projects (11) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Renderings & Elevations, Tonic Interiors Tonic Interiors
    Renderings & Elevations, Tonic Interiors Tonic Interiors
    Renderings & Elevations, Tonic Interiors Tonic Interiors
    +1
    Renderings & Elevations
    Bar Epoxy Countertops, Tonic Interiors Tonic Interiors Living room Green
    Bar Epoxy Countertops, Tonic Interiors Tonic Interiors Living room Green
    Bar Epoxy Countertops, Tonic Interiors Tonic Interiors Living room Green
    +3
    Bar Epoxy Countertops
    Kitchen Epoxy Countertops, Tonic Interiors Tonic Interiors Built-in kitchens Copper/Bronze/Brass Metallic/Silver
    Kitchen Epoxy Countertops, Tonic Interiors Tonic Interiors Built-in kitchens Copper/Bronze/Brass Metallic/Silver
    Kitchen Epoxy Countertops, Tonic Interiors Tonic Interiors Built-in kitchens Copper/Bronze/Brass Metallic/Silver
    +5
    Kitchen Epoxy Countertops
    1935 Colonial Bath, Tonic Interiors Tonic Interiors Classic style bathroom Tiles Pink
    1935 Colonial Bath, Tonic Interiors Tonic Interiors Classic style bathroom Tiles Pink
    1935 Colonial Bath, Tonic Interiors Tonic Interiors Classic style bathroom Tiles Pink
    +4
    1935 Colonial Bath
    1935 Colonial Powder Room, Tonic Interiors Tonic Interiors Classic style bathroom Tiles Blue
    1935 Colonial Powder Room, Tonic Interiors Tonic Interiors Classic style bathroom Tiles Blue
    1935 Colonial Powder Room, Tonic Interiors Tonic Interiors Classic style bathroom Tiles Blue
    +2
    1935 Colonial Powder Room
    1935 Colonial Game Room & Bar, Tonic Interiors Tonic Interiors Living room Wood Brown
    1935 Colonial Game Room & Bar, Tonic Interiors Tonic Interiors Living room Wood Brown
    1935 Colonial Game Room & Bar, Tonic Interiors Tonic Interiors Living room Wood Brown
    +4
    1935 Colonial Game Room & Bar
    Show all 11 projects

    Tonic Interiors provides a full range of residential interior design services, specializing in the revival of historic homes.  Our passion lies in bringing refreshment to spaces old and new, with a focus on achieving harmony through attention to the key details that make a home a welcoming and luxurious haven.

    In addition to our design services, Tonic Interiors provides clients with custom epoxy countertop installation, as well as hand-rendered perspective drawings and elevations for both clients and other design studios.

     

    Services
    • interior design
    • custom countertops
    • design services
    • renderings
    Service areas
    East Providence, RI, and USA
    Address
    189 Waterman Ave.
    02914 East Providence, RI, USA
    United States
    +1-4015161521 tonicinteriors.net
      Add SEO element