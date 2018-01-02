Tonic Interiors provides a full range of residential interior design services, specializing in the revival of historic homes. Our passion lies in bringing refreshment to spaces old and new, with a focus on achieving harmony through attention to the key details that make a home a welcoming and luxurious haven.

​

In addition to our design services, Tonic Interiors provides clients with custom epoxy countertop installation, as well as hand-rendered perspective drawings and elevations for both clients and other design studios.