Cosy Coco is the place where art and utility meet! We bring you the best of Moroccan rugs and Ghanaian baskets that are elegantly handcrafted by artisans. Whether you prefer vintage, semi-antique, or modern style - we have the best rugs to meet your specific needs. The same goes for our collection of African baskets that are made by weavers in rural villages who have preserved their traditions for decades. Experience the best of art and practicality with Cosy Coco’s collection of beautiful baskets and rugs that belong to the heart of Africa.