Cosy Coco
Online Shops in London, UK
    Cosy Coco is the place where art and utility meet! We bring you the best of Moroccan rugs and Ghanaian baskets that are elegantly handcrafted by artisans. Whether you prefer vintage, semi-antique, or modern style - we have the best rugs to meet your specific needs. The same goes for our collection of African baskets that are made by weavers in rural villages who have preserved their traditions for decades. Experience the best of art and practicality with Cosy Coco’s collection of beautiful baskets and rugs that belong to the heart of Africa.

    Address
    United Kingdom
    United Kingdom
    +44-2030971855 www.cosycoco.com
    Cosy Coco is the ultimate place to shop for culture-inspired rugs and baskets. We bring you the best of Moroccan rugs and African baskets to celebrate the culture and beauty of different regions. Our curated collection of one-of-a-kind handmade Moroccan Rugs and Ghanaian Baskets illustrates each artisan's journey of expression and imagination through their incredible centuries-old art of weaving. You will find a large range of beautifully handcrafted products that exemplify quality and art. Browse our collections in basketry and rugs to find the perfect piece for your lifestyle needs and home design.

