Our company offers grease trap cleaning and pumping for restaurants and commercial locations in and around Houston Texas. We also provide grease trap service and maintenance.Know that some companies claim to know how to clean anything. They may tell you that they’ve cleaned grease traps before but have never touched one.

On the company’s website, look for specific words stating that they are a grease trap cleaning service Houston provider. Then look at the years of experience to know how long they have provided this service.

To ensure that the company’s skills are authentic, check their customer reviews. Perform random searches to look for positive or negative reviews. Do not rely solely on the testimonials, whether true or false, that are provided on their websites.

Check out the company’s credentials, such as licenses, certifications and proof of insurance. You want a legitimate company that is licensed to practice in your state. They are more likely to provide reliable and affordable services.