Envision Digital
Designers in Singapore
    • How industrial IoT endorse the sustainability?, Envision Digital Envision Digital Industrial style dining room
    How industrial IoT endorse the sustainability?
    Envision Digital is a global AIoT technology leader headquartered in Singapore with over 500 employees across ten offices in China, France, Norway, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom and the United States. Envision Digital owns EnOS™ – the world-class AIoT operating system which currently connects and manages over 63 million smart devices and 120GW of energy assets globally. Its monitoring, advanced analytics, forecasting and optimising applications provide insights to help clients better manage their assets and portfolio performance. Its offering extends to: Smart Renewables (Hydro, Solar, Wind); Smart Cities; Smart Buildings; Connected Energy; Smart Plants; and Smart Networks; partnering companies and governments in their digital transformation journey.
    Services
    • AIoT Platform
    • IoT Platform
    • Industrial IoT
    • Sustainability
    Service areas
    Singapore
    Address
    1 Harbourfront avenue Keppel Bay Tower #17-01
    098632 Singapore
    Singapore
    +65-63519288 envision-digital.com
