Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ubm architects
Architects in Cairo
Overview 5Projects (5) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Trio Waterfalls, ubm architects ubm architects Villas
    Trio Waterfalls, ubm architects ubm architects Villas
    Trio Waterfalls, ubm architects ubm architects Villas
    +2
    Trio Waterfalls
    Trio Villas, ubm architects ubm architects Villas
    Trio Villas, ubm architects ubm architects Villas
    Trio Villas, ubm architects ubm architects Villas
    +2
    Trio Villas
    Egypt Gulf International, ubm architects ubm architects Modern Terrace
    Egypt Gulf International, ubm architects ubm architects Modern Terrace
    Egypt Gulf International, ubm architects ubm architects Modern Terrace
    +2
    Egypt Gulf International
    MIVIDA Boulevard Residences, ubm architects ubm architects Living room
    MIVIDA Boulevard Residences, ubm architects ubm architects Living room
    MIVIDA Boulevard Residences, ubm architects ubm architects Living room
    +3
    MIVIDA Boulevard Residences
    Contemporary Villa, ubm architects ubm architects Villas
    Contemporary Villa, ubm architects ubm architects Villas
    Contemporary Villa, ubm architects ubm architects Villas
    +1
    Contemporary Villa

    ubm architects is an experienced Architectural design Studio with Proficiency in Conceptual design, Interior design, Space Planning and Form with Passion about Sustainability.

    We have a proven expertise in Residential, Commercial and Mixed use Projects.


    We are committed to produce Spaces and Communities that are functional, comfortable, sustainable, aesthetically pleasing and expressive of an individualistic personality by determining space requirements.

    We design Projects to fit Client's needs, yet strives to exceed their expectations throughout the process of concept development to last stage of design process by working hand-in-hand with our clients, enabling their dreams of shaping the future to come true, providing them widespread Services Package including:

    • Architectural Design
    • Interior Design
    • Landscape Design
    • Apartment Finishes
    • Visualization Services

    We undertake Venture Projects, Individual Villas, Residential, Commercial and Hospitality Projects etc,..


    Services
    • Architectural design
    • Conceptual design
    • Interior design
    • Landscape design
    • Finishing
    Service areas
    Cairo
    Address
    9 Moustafa Al Nahas st, Nasr City, Cairo
    11835 Cairo
    Egypt
    +20-1004232311

    Reviews

    Amr Mohamed Khaleel Amr Mohamed Khaleel
    High quality Architecture, thank you ubm for your designs
    about 2 years ago
    Edit
      Add SEO element