The perfect family image we all grew up with suggests that when troubles arise, we will find always find a way to work it out, with everyone smiling again and moving forward as an even stronger family unit than before. While this sitcom scenario is appealing, the reality is that sometimes two people aren’t meant to spend their lives together. When your marriage is no longer working for you, an experienced and dedicated Ft. Lauderdale divorce attorney, like Dalton Law Firm, P.A., will support you in making changes to your family structure for a happier future.