YoHome
Home Appliances in Woolloongabba QLD, Australia
    Yo Home is an online bamboo bedding store also offering eco-friendly homewares and clothing.Our products are made from 100% organic bamboo and bamboo blend fabric and our body care products are made with natural ingredients.The Yo Home bedding range has options for adults, kids and babies, and includes bed sheets, doona covers, quilts, pillows, and more, in a large variety of sizes and colours. You can also mix and match!We also offer a variety of bamboo towels and apparel, suitable for a range of activities from workouts, to lounging, to travelling.Our bamboo product range was created to be gentle on the environment as well as your body. You’ll soon discover how good bamboo can make you feel, both inside and out. Shop Now!


    Service areas
    Woolloongabba QLD, Australia
    Address
    62 Deshon St
    4102 Woolloongabba QLD, Australia
    Australia
    +61-1300369136 www.yohome.com.au
