Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Classic Cabinet Restoration
Other Businesses in Merrick, NY, USA
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Pics, Classic Cabinet Restoration Classic Cabinet Restoration
    Pics, Classic Cabinet Restoration Classic Cabinet Restoration
    Pics, Classic Cabinet Restoration Classic Cabinet Restoration
    +7
    Pics

    Update and revitalize your bathroom or kitchen with innovative solutions from a professional, experienced Long Island cabinet refinishing company! Classic Cabinet & Hardwood Restoration delivers proven, speedy results that restore your cabinets in a fraction of the time.

    Services
    • cabinet refinishing
    • cabinet refacing
    • cabinet painting
    • cabinet redooring
    Service areas
    Merrick, NY, USA
    Address
    2324 Merrick Rd
    11566 Merrick, NY, USA
    United States
    +1-5165634774 www.longislandwoodrefinishing.com/cabinet-refinishing
      Add SEO element