Ajinomoto Foods
Kitchen Manufacturers in Ontario, CA, USA
    • Frozen egg rolls

    If you are a fan of vegetable frozen egg rolls, you must try the brands offered by Ajinomoto Foods. Ajinomoto Foods is the leader in ethnic frozen foods and specializes in every distribution area including grocery, warehouse, foodservice, and custom manufacturing. Golden Tiger is one of Ajinomoto Foods’ most popular maker of vegetable egg rolls. Golden Tiger offers whole grain vegetable frozen egg rolls, chicken rolls, and spring rolls. The food is delicious, convenient, and an all-around great option for parties and other events. Ajinomoto has succeeded in creating a memorable dining experience with its vegetable egg rolls.

    Address
    4200 Concours Street Suite 100
    91764 Ontario, CA, USA
    United States
    +1-9094774700 www.ajinomotofoods.com/brands-products
