Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Savvy Fox
Real Estate Agents in Brisbane QLD, Australia
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Savvy Fox is Australia’s leading property buyer and valuation agency. We are a registered property valuer and an award winning licenced real estate agent and auctioneer. We have done hundreds of property transactions both as a buyer agent and a selling agent. For us each deal is unique and we listen and communicate everything. We offer services such as buying a family home or an investment property, pre- purchase valuation or valuation for another person and bidding at auction. Whether you are just starting out in your hunt for a home or you have been at it for some time now we will help find you perfect property now.

    Services
    • Buying a Family Home
    • Pre Purchase Valuation
    • Valuation for Another Person
    • Buy an Investment Property
    • Get Help Bidding at Auction
    Service areas
    Brisbane QLD and Australia
    Address
    Brisbane, Gold Coast , Northern NSW
    4000 Brisbane QLD, Australia
    Australia
    +61-412332156 savvyfox.com.au
      Add SEO element