At FM Event Productions we specialized in weddings and private events, we offer Custom Dance Floor Wrap, Custom Stage Wrap – Cover, Wall – Wall Pipe and Drape, DJ service, Pin Spot Lighting on centerpieces, Ellipsoidal Spotlight, Gobo Monogram Lighting Projection, Wedding First Dance on a Low Fog Cloud Effect, Portable Dance Floor Rental, Selfie Magic Mirror Photo Booth Rental, Sparkler Fire Works, lots of Equipment Rentals and offer all genres of music to entertain your guest no matter their culture, race, and ethnicity or their musical taste. We are a wedding specialist that is recognized as the top event service provider from Washington DC to New York and beyond. We are unique in that we provide a personalized and professional hands-on service that is customized specifically to everyone.
- Services
- Dance Floor Wrap
- Nigerian Wedding DJ DC
- Selfie Mirror Photo Booth
- Wedding Photo Booth Rental
- Magic Mirror Photo Booth
- First Dance on Cloud Effect
- Vinyl Wrap Dance Floor
- Portable Dance Floor Rental
- Wedding UpLighting
- Event Lighting Production
- Custom Stage Wrap
- Custom Step Stairs
- Portable Stage Rental
- Wall Pipe & Drape
- Boxwood Hedge Backdrop
- Stage Lighting Truss & Moving Heads
- Photo Booth
- Dance Floor.
- Show all 18 services
- Service areas
- Beltsville, MD, USA
- Address
-
10745 Tucker Street
20705 Beltsville, MD, USA
United States
+1-2402004307 kingdjfm.com