Vascardio Heart and Vascular Institute
Palmetto Bay, FL, USA
    • Vascardio Heart and Vascular Institute are one of the top most supported foundations in Florida built up by Francisco Dieguez. We have been eventually for quite a while, We have envisioned a foundation that can consolidate all highlights significant for the treatment of each and every cardiovascular illness under a comparable rooftop. For additional information visit us at www.vascardio.com.
    Services
    • CARDIOVASCULAR STRESS TESTS
    • ECHOCARDIOGRAMS/VASCULAR ULTRASOUNDS
    • CARDIAC CATHETERIZATION
    Service areas
    Palmetto Bay, FL, and USA
    Address
    18140-42 SW 97th Ave, (305) 232-0155
    33157 Palmetto Bay, FL, USA
    United States
    +1-3052320155 vascardio.com
