Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Blue Himalaya Tours and Travels
Outdoor Audio / Visual in Kathmandu, Nepal
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Blue Himalayan Tours and Travels (P) Ltd is a well known Travels and Tours Company in Nepal. This company is legitimate, registered with Nepal Government under company registered act. The company is teamed up with highly dedicated professional and motivated Tourists entrepreneurs and years of experienced tour and trekking guides.Our Team is very much dedicated to make your Tours meaningful and worthwhile, we also believe in green Tours and responsible travels that support to preserve environment as well as support to needy community people of Nepal.We are proud to be a member and affiliated with Nepal Tourism Board.

    Services
    Nepal tours, tour, and tours in nepal
    Service areas
    Nepal and Kathmandu
    Address
    16
    44600 Kathmandu, Nepal
    United States
    +977-14701220 www.nepaltravelstrek.com/nepal-tours.html
    Legal disclosure

    Nepal is the best choice to feel nature and culture, where you can get lots of fun with a total payback of your money and time.

      Add SEO element