Blue Himalayan Tours and Travels (P) Ltd is a well known Travels and Tours Company in Nepal. This company is legitimate, registered with Nepal Government under company registered act. The company is teamed up with highly dedicated professional and motivated Tourists entrepreneurs and years of experienced tour and trekking guides.Our Team is very much dedicated to make your Tours meaningful and worthwhile, we also believe in green Tours and responsible travels that support to preserve environment as well as support to needy community people of Nepal.We are proud to be a member and affiliated with Nepal Tourism Board.