Aircooled Vintage Works
Other Businesses in Cardiff, NY, USA
    Aircooled Vintage Works have some expertise in all air cooled Volkswagens from mega uncommon 40s creepy crawlies right to late model fuel infused. We do stock, custom, wild, we do whatever you're into. Custom suspension parts like limited bars or dropped spring plates used to require knowing or sourcing a fabricator who could make these parts for you.

    Services
    • air cooled vw parts
    • air cooled vw exhaust systems
    • aircooled vw dual carburetor
    • air cooled volkswagen parts
    • vw bug bus narrowed beam
    Service areas
    Cardiff, California CA 92007, and Cardiff, NY, USA
    Address
    (858) 354-4942
    92007 Cardiff, NY, USA
    United States
    +1-8583544942 www.aircooledvintageworks.com
