Cars Protection Plus makes all of your car servicing needs much easier. For over 20 years, our company has provided over 1.5 million protection plans to customers around the country. We currently operate in 34 states and 17,000 dealerships to help car owners receive service, repairs, and other needs they might have. Our Cars Protection Plus plans have a 200,000 mile acceptance limitation and allow you to pick where your car is serviced. We allow make sure your repairs are quickly approved and pride ourselves on having the quickest payment services in the automobile industry. Visit the Cars Protection Plus website to learn more about our protection plans that our customers find affordable and reliable.