Barton Construction Inc.
Home Builders in Tallahassee, FL, USA
    • Barton Construction is one of the most prominent construction company based in Tallahassee, Florida offering an award-winning experience in delivering all types of commercial and residential projects. We are one of the leading construction contractors in Tallahassee with a team of experienced professionals dedicated to exceeding expectations. When it comes to our work, we uphold strict standards for ourselves in all aspects of construction contracting so that our clients are 100% satisfied with our work.

    Services
    • Commercial and Residential Construction Services
    • General Contractors
    • Renovation and Remodelling
    • Tenant Build Out
    • Pre-Construction Services
    Service areas
    Tallahassee, FL, and USA
    Address
    857 East Park Avenue
    32301 Tallahassee, FL, USA
    United States
    +1-8506684265 www.barton-construction.com
