Saji Records Nigeria Limited
Lagos, Nigeria
    Welcome to Saji Records. We are a team of enthusiastic developers and entrepreneurs who decided to convert their common experience into this web store. We hope you’ll like it as much as we do and have a great shopping experience here. Our prime goal is to create a shop in which you can easily find whatever product you need.Music Albums-(gospel albums, secular albums, daily singles, artist Management)Music instruments-(computers, sound card, pianos, microphones, headphones, saxes, studio monitors, mixers guitar )

    Services
    Online store, music Albums, and musical instruments
    Service areas
    Lagos, Nigeria
    Address
    No 10 Dele Adeyemi Street, Agungi, West Lekki,
    Phase 2 Lagos, Nigeria
    Nigeria
    +234-8147684144 sajirecords.com
