Georgia Portable Buildings
Building Supplies in Douglasville, GA, USA
    • Georgia Portable Buildings Inc. is a premier manufacturer of security guard houses and carports for more than 25 years. Here you'll find premium solutions for all of your security booth related needs as we leave no stone unturned to provide premium quality guard booths and attendant booths, for a wide variety of clients.

    Services
    • Metal Buildings
    • Buildings-Portable
    • Carports
    • Sheds
    • Buildings-Pre-Cut
    • Prefabricated & Modular
    Service areas
    Douglasville, GA, and USA
    Address
    11281,Veterans Memorial Hwy
    30134 Douglasville, GA, USA
    United States
    +1-7709426367 www.gaport.com
