Instant Car Repair Edmonton
Other Businesses in Edmonton, AB, Canada
    instaMek Edmonton gets rid of the hassle and inconvenience of taking your vehicle to a regular auto repair shop in Edmonton by sending the mechanic to you instead. You’d be surprised at all the work we can do and all our work is backed by a gold standard 12 month warranty.

    We can do over 500 vehicle repair and inspection services in Edmonton including:Engine Oil & Filter ChangeTire SwapsBrakes repair and replacementUsed Car InspectionsElectrical, computer and no start diagnostics Alternator, Starters & Much More

    Service areas
    Edmonton, AB, Canada
    Address
    10135 Saskatchewan Dr NW Unіt 2002
    T6E 6B6 Edmonton, AB, Canada
    Canada
    +1-7809003772 instantcarrepairedmonton.ca
