Over the years Döveç has expanded its portfolio of properties and has gained the trust of our customers not only in the TRNC but also abroad by presenting them with new modern ideas. To date we have constructed over 1000 buildings for businesses and families, including the completion of all paperwork and transfer of the title deeds. We are also one of the few companies to have a First Class Constructon Building Licence from the Northern Cypriot Goverment. We have in the last 5 years expanded our group to include our sister company Arredo producing Kitchen and Home Furnishing and Alfam which is our Dormitory Project in the Eastern Mediterranean University. We are also proud of Döveç Fitness Centre which is based at one of the our amazing project Park View Towers in Yeniboğaziçi.Our company was established in 1989 by our founder Muharrem Döveç who brought with him 20 years previous experience in the construction business. Not only did Muharrem work in the Title Deed Offices but he was also a member of the Turkish Cypriot Builders and Construction Association. The combination of his experience and expertise resulted in many quality construction projects. Muharrem’s experience laid the foundations of the business as it is today with its remarkable reputation for quality constructions, innovative ideas and excellent customer care.