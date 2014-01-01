We built our first interiors by hand. With grit, grace, and rebel energy we’ve been grinding for 20 years. We grew from a design-build studio to a full-service, boutique interior design firm now executing 15-20 projects per year. Our studio specializes in restaurant design, but our annual project list has expanded to include residences, offices, health and wellness spaces, retail, multi-unit residential, boutique hotels and pop-ups.
DISTINCTLY PERSONAL + AUTHENTIC
We strive to create deeply personal connections with our clients and the stories they are trying to tell. Our goal is to express genuine authenticity in each space we design by weaving those personal narratives into every detail.
TIMELESS + TASTEFUL
We aim to strike a balance between aesthetic relevancy and longevity. We hit the pulse of what’s happening right now, while also interpreting it in a way that the heart keeps beating for years to come. Some of our projects have become cult-classics in their communities-- still winning awards 10+ years since opening.
CUSTOM + ARTISANAL
Because we began our design story as fabricators, our interiors reflect our expertise as not only designers but also builders. Our fabrication background gives us the technical know-how to pull-off completely custom interiors. As we’ve grown, we’ve curated a wildly talented collective of artisans and makers who help us execute our designs.
REBELLIOUS + INNOVATIVE
We are rebels with many causes.
COMPANY CULTURE
We’re not your typical design firm, we choose to be small but mighty. We playfully refer to ourselves as the “Unicorn Gang.” We are a non-hierarchical studio, meaning all team members are heavily involved in each one of our projects. We all wear many hats, sometimes too many. We are 50% woman owned and have quite an eclectic team. We are big proponents of group learning and mind-expanding activities.
RELATIONSHIPS
Over the years, we’ve built a diverse network of clients. Quite often, we are in the business of dream-fulfillment for sole owners, chefs, creators, and the like. Because we work so closely with our clients, we’ve been lucky enough to develop long-lasting relationships with many. It’s typical for us to go on to design several projects for each of our clients. We’re genuinely invested in their long-term success.
SCALE OF WORKWe don’t just stop at finishes and furniture. From concepting through construction, we are immersed in every aspect of our clients business. We are typically brought onto the project team before a lease has even been signed--offering up our mind reading, advocacy, and business advice from the very get go.
- Services
- Full Service Interior Design
- 3D Visualization
- Construction Documentation
- FF+E Procurement
- Custom Furniture + Lighting
- Mind Reading
- Mood Boards
- Service areas
- Southern California and Los Angeles, CA, USA
- Company awards
- 2020 KLIDE Baignade dans une piscine colorée
- 2020 HOSPITALITY DESIGN MAGAZINE Remedy Place
- 2020 DOMINO This Painted Pool Will Perk Up Your Day
- 2020 CLAD NEWS Bells + Whistles designs new concept
social wellness clubin Los Angeles
- 2019 VOGUE 8 Spas to Seek Out in the New Year
- 2019 INTERIOR DESIGN MAGAZINE Bells + Whistles-Designed “Social Wellness Club” Remedy Place
- 2019 SAN DIEGO EATER Brian Malarkey Brings Herb & Sea Ashore in Encinitas
- 2019 MODERN LUXURY What a Gem!
- 2019 CONDE NAST TRAVELER 25 Best Restaurants in San Diego
- 2019 SAN DIEGO EATER Curtains Rise On Brian Malarkey’s Opulent Pan Asian Palace
- 2019 SAN DIEGO MAGAZINE First Look: Animae
- 2019 THERE SAN DIEGO Puffer Malarkey Collective Unveils Animae
- 2019 SD UNION TRIBUNE Brian Malarkey gearing up for opening of $5.5M upscale restaurant
- 2019 RESTAURANT DEVELOPMENT+DESIGN Jeune et Jolie, Indeed
- 2019 SAN DIEGO MAGAZINE Marrow Fine Leaps from Showroom to Shop
- 2019 MODERN LUXURY Modern Luxury's Guide To Decadent Dining Across America
- 2019 SAN DIEGO EATER Campfire, El Jardin, and Juniper & Ivy Among First Group of Michelin Honorees
- 2019 HOSPITALITY DESIGN MAGAZINE Meet the Minds
- 2019 METROPOLIS On the California Coast, Jeune et Jolie Blends Classic French Design with a SoCal Feel
- 2019 C MAGAZINE Jeune et Jolie: Sitting Pretty
- 2019 MODERN LUXURY The Cuisine Is As Rosy As The Setting At Carlsbad's Jeune Et Jolie
- 2019 SAN DIEGO MAGAZINE Jeune et Jolie Brings a Feminine Mystique and Frog Legs to Carlsbad
- 2019 SAN DIEGO MAGAZINE Jeune Et Jolie Opens in Carlsbad
- 2019 HOTEL BUSINESS Six Hotel Projects in the Works
- 2019 VENUE REPORT This New Restaurant Has Already Won Bathroom of the Year
- 2019 SAN DIEGO MAGAZINE Best of North County 2019
- 2019 AIA LA CITATION AWARD Jeune et Jolie
- 2019 BIB GOURMAND Campfire
- 2019 BIB GOURMAND Lola 55
- 2019 BIB GOURMAND Broken Spanish
- 2019 HOSPITALITY DESIGN MAGAZINE Finalist Hospitality Design Women In Design
- 2019 SD UNION TRIBUNE Carlsbad’s Jeune et Jolie is the U-T 2019 Restaurant of the Year
- 2019 ESQUIRE Esquire's Best New Restaurants in America, 2019 (Jeune et Jolie)
- 2018 AIA LA PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD Campfire
- 2018 LUX LIFE Leading Designer Award
- 2018 SAN DIEGO MAGAZINE First Look: Jeune et Jolie
- 2018 SD UNION TRIBUNE Jeune et Jolie Opens in Carlsbad
- 2018 VENUE REPORT US Fireplaces to Cozy up to This Winter
- 2018 SAN DIEGO EATER Campfire Team Launching Modern French Bistro in Carlsbad
- 2018 SANDIEGOVILLE Crew Behind Carlsbad's Campfire Restaurant To Open Modern French Bistro
- 2018 ARCHINECT Feast your eyes on the AIA|LA 2018 Restaurant Design Award-winning projects
- 2018 SD UNION TRIBUNE Campfire owner plans second restaurant in Carlsbad Village
- 2018 BUSTLER Twelve tasty projects selected as finalists of the AIA|LA's 2018 Restaurant Design Awards
- 2017 HOSPITALITY DESIGN MAGAZINE Wave of the Future Honoree
- 2017 HOSPITALITY DESIGN MAGAZINE Bäcoshop Debuts in LA
- 2017 MODERN LUXURY Design Driven Restaurants
- 2017 HOSPITALITY DESIGN MAGAZINE Next:Gen
- 2017 LA TIMES Wave of the Future Honoree
- 2017 HOSPITALITY DESIGN MAGAZINE Bäcoshop, Josef Centeno’s Culver City fast-casual restaurant
- 2017 LA EATER Bäcoshop Is the Lunch Hero Culver City Needs Right Now
- 2017 SD HOME & GARDEN New Ideas Sparked in Auto Shop
- 2016 SD UNION TRIBUNE San Diego's most stylish restaurants
- 2016 WORKSHOP CO-OP Designers on the Rise
- 2016 SAN DIEGO MAGAZINE FIRST LOOK: Campfire
- 2016 SAN DIEGO FOOD FINDS Campfire in Carlsbad
- 2016 SAN DIEGO EATER Carlsbad's New Campfire Sets Off Sparks in North County Food Scene
- 2016 SANDIEGOVILLE Campfire Brings The Smoke To Carlsbad | New Dining Destination Now Open
- 2016 CBS Who's behind the most 'Instagrammable' restaurants in San Diego?
- 2016 DISCOVER SD The Best Designed Restaurants of 2016
- 2016 HOSPITALITY INTERIORS Bracero Cocina de Raiz
- 2016 LA TIMES See How Midcentury
Breeze Blockare Being Used in Contemporary LA Restaurant Design
- 2016 WORLD INTERIOR NEWS Bracero Cocina
- 2016 USA TODAY Reader's Choice Best Restaurants 2016
- 2015 HGTV: FRESH FACES IN DESIGN Broken Spanish
- 2015 ESQUIRE Esquire's Best New Restaurants in America 2015 Broken Spanish
- 2015 WALLPAPER Broken Spanish
- 2015 LA EATER Broken Spanish Sings Ray Garcia's Gorgeous Love Song to Los Angeles
- 2015 DESIGNBOOM Bells & Whistles Subtly Fuse Japanese Influences into Blue Ocean Sushi Interiors
- 2015 LIFE + FOOD Step Inside: Javier Plascencia's Bracero in San Diego
- 2015 SAN DIEGO MAGAZINE FIRST LOOK: Bracero
- 2015 EATER Bells & Whistles on Designing Bracero & Los Angeles vs. San Diego
- 2015 RIVIERA MAGAZINE Reader's Choice: Favorite Interior Design Firm
- 2014 INTERNATIONAL STORE DESIGN AWARDS Juice Served Here
- 2014 SAN DIEGO INTERIOR DESIGN AWARDS Best Designer
- 2014 EATER LOS ANGELES Juice Served Here's Bright, Angular Venice Cafe Will Inspire Health
- 2014 RESTAURANT & BAR DESIGN Blue Ocean Sushi Bar: Bells & Whistles
- 2014 EATER SAN DIEGO Name Revealed for Javier Plascencia's Little Italy Project
- 2014 CA HOME + DESIGN AWARDS Juice Served Here Opens in Venice
- 2014 INTERIOR DESIGN MAGAZINE Big Ideas: Growing Green
- 2014 DESIGN MILK Friday Five with Bells & Whistles
- 2014 VOYEUR DESIGN Geometría y elegancia en Juice Served Here, por Bells & Whistles
- 2014 DESIGN MILK A Modern Juice Bar Designed by Bells & Whistles
- 2014 BURO Zdravi juice bar kakav želimo u Hrvatskoj
- 2014 EATER SAN DIEGO North County Scores Stylish and Spirited New Sushi Bar
- 2014 DESIGN SPONGE A California Juice Bar with a Scandinavian Feel
- 2014 RESTAURANT & BAR DESIGN Juice Served Here: Bells & Whistles
- 2013 CA HOME + DESIGN AWARDS Juice Served Here
- 2013 URDESIGN Juice Served Here Los Angeles by Bells Whistles
- 2013 JOURNAL DU DESIGN Juice Served Here par Bells & Whistles
- 2013 SAN DIEGO MAGAZINE Chef Matt Gordon helps alter the course of mall-food infamy
- 2013 EATER SAN DIEGO Here's San Diego's Most-Anticipated Summer Restaurant
- 2013 VENUE REPORT Normal Heights’ Sycamore Den is a cocktail lounge that pays tribute to the late 1970’s middle-class family.
- 2013 EATER SAN DIEGO Shotguns, Cocktails, Banjos, Fiddles, Dad; Sycamore Den Opens In Normal Heights
- 2013 THRILLIST Drinking like a '70s dad
- Show all 96 awards
- Address
-
4476 1/2 W Adams Blvd, Suite 205
90016 Los Angeles, CA, USA
United States
+1-6198468639 www.allthebellsandwhistles.com