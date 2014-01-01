Your browser is out-of-date.

Bells + Whistles, INC
Interior Designers & Decorators in Los Angeles, CA, USA
    MARROW MIRAGE, Bells + Whistles, INC Bells + Whistles, INC Tropical style bedroom Yellow
    MARROW MIRAGE, Bells + Whistles, INC Bells + Whistles, INC Eclectic style bedroom Beige
    +5
    MARROW MIRAGE

    We built our first interiors by hand. With grit, grace, and rebel energy we’ve been grinding for 20 years. We grew from a design-build studio to a full-service, boutique interior design firm now executing 15-20 projects per year. Our studio specializes in restaurant design, but our annual project list has expanded to include residences, offices, health and wellness spaces, retail, multi-unit residential, boutique hotels and pop-ups.

    DISTINCTLY PERSONAL + AUTHENTIC

    We strive to create deeply personal connections with our clients and the stories they are trying to tell. Our goal is to express genuine authenticity in each space we design by weaving those personal narratives into every detail. 

    TIMELESS + TASTEFUL

    We aim to strike a balance between aesthetic relevancy and longevity. We hit the pulse of what’s happening right now, while also interpreting it in a way that the heart keeps beating for years to come. Some of our projects have become cult-classics in their communities-- still winning awards 10+ years since opening. 

    CUSTOM + ARTISANAL

    Because we began our design story as fabricators, our interiors reflect our expertise as not only designers but also builders. Our fabrication background gives us the technical know-how to pull-off completely custom interiors. As we’ve grown, we’ve curated a wildly talented collective of artisans and makers who help us execute our designs.​

    REBELLIOUS + INNOVATIVE

    We are rebels with many causes.

    COMPANY CULTURE

    We’re not your typical design firm, we choose to be small but mighty. We playfully refer to ourselves as the “Unicorn Gang.”  We are a non-hierarchical studio, meaning all team members are heavily involved in each one of our projects. We all wear many hats, sometimes too many. We are 50% woman owned and have quite an eclectic team. We are big proponents of group learning and mind-expanding activities. 

    RELATIONSHIPS

    Over the years, we’ve built a diverse network of clients. Quite often, we are in the business of dream-fulfillment for sole owners, chefs, creators, and the like. Because we work so closely with our clients, we’ve been lucky enough to develop long-lasting relationships with many. It’s typical for us to go on to design several projects for each of our clients. We’re genuinely invested in their long-term success. 

    SCALE OF WORK﻿We don’t just stop at finishes and furniture. From concepting through construction, we are immersed in every aspect of our clients business. We are typically brought onto the project team before a lease has even been signed--offering up our mind reading, advocacy, and business advice from the very get go.

    Services
    • Full Service Interior Design
    • 3D Visualization
    • Construction Documentation
    • FF+E Procurement
    • Custom Furniture + Lighting
    • Mind Reading
    • Mood Boards
    Service areas
    Southern California and Los Angeles, CA, USA
    Company awards
    • 2020     KLIDE  Baignade dans une piscine colorée
    • 2020     HOSPITALITY DESIGN MAGAZINE  Remedy Place
    • 2020     DOMINO  This Painted Pool Will Perk Up Your Day
    • 2020     CLAD NEWS  Bells + Whistles designs new concept social wellness club in Los Angeles
    • 2019     VOGUE  8 Spas to Seek Out in the New Year
    • 2019     INTERIOR DESIGN MAGAZINE  Bells + Whistles-Designed “Social Wellness Club” Remedy Place 
    • 2019     SAN DIEGO EATER  Brian Malarkey Brings Herb & Sea Ashore in Encinitas
    • 2019     MODERN LUXURY  What a Gem!
    • 2019     CONDE NAST TRAVELER  25 Best Restaurants in San Diego
    • 2019     SAN DIEGO EATER  Curtains Rise On Brian Malarkey’s Opulent Pan Asian Palace
    • 2019     SAN DIEGO MAGAZINE  First Look: Animae
    • 2019     THERE SAN DIEGO  Puffer Malarkey Collective Unveils Animae
    • 2019     SD UNION TRIBUNE  Brian Malarkey gearing up for opening of $5.5M upscale restaurant 
    • 2019     RESTAURANT DEVELOPMENT+DESIGN  Jeune et Jolie, Indeed
    • 2019     SAN DIEGO MAGAZINE  Marrow Fine Leaps from Showroom to Shop
    • 2019     MODERN LUXURY  Modern Luxury's Guide To Decadent Dining Across America
    • 2019     SAN DIEGO EATER  Campfire, El Jardin, and Juniper & Ivy Among First Group of Michelin Honorees
    • 2019     HOSPITALITY DESIGN MAGAZINE  Meet the Minds
    • 2019     METROPOLIS  On the California Coast, Jeune et Jolie Blends Classic French Design with a SoCal Feel
    • 2019     C MAGAZINE  Jeune et Jolie: Sitting Pretty
    • 2019     MODERN LUXURY  The Cuisine Is As Rosy As The Setting At Carlsbad's Jeune Et Jolie
    • 2019     SAN DIEGO MAGAZINE  Jeune et Jolie Brings a Feminine Mystique and Frog Legs to Carlsbad
    • 2019     SAN DIEGO MAGAZINE  Jeune Et Jolie Opens in Carlsbad
    • 2019     HOTEL BUSINESS  Six Hotel Projects in the Works
    • 2019     VENUE REPORT  This New Restaurant Has Already Won Bathroom of the Year
    • 2019     SAN DIEGO MAGAZINE  Best of North County 2019
    • 2019     AIA LA CITATION AWARD  Jeune et Jolie
    • 2019     BIB GOURMAND  Campfire
    • 2019     BIB GOURMAND  Lola 55
    • 2019     BIB GOURMAND  Broken Spanish
    • 2019     HOSPITALITY DESIGN MAGAZINE  Finalist Hospitality Design Women In Design
    • 2019     SD UNION TRIBUNE  Carlsbad’s Jeune et Jolie is the U-T 2019 Restaurant of the Year
    • 2019     ESQUIRE  Esquire's Best New Restaurants in America, 2019 (Jeune et Jolie)
    • 2018     AIA LA PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD  Campfire
    • 2018     LUX LIFE  Leading Designer Award
    • 2018     SAN DIEGO MAGAZINE  First Look: Jeune et Jolie
    • 2018     SD UNION TRIBUNE  Jeune et Jolie Opens in Carlsbad
    • 2018     VENUE REPORT  US Fireplaces to Cozy up to This Winter
    • 2018     SAN DIEGO EATER  Campfire Team Launching Modern French Bistro in Carlsbad
    • 2018     SANDIEGOVILLE  Crew Behind Carlsbad's Campfire Restaurant To Open Modern French Bistro
    • 2018     ARCHINECT  Feast your eyes on the AIA|LA 2018 Restaurant Design Award-winning projects
    • 2018     SD UNION TRIBUNE  Campfire owner plans second restaurant in Carlsbad Village
    • 2018     BUSTLER  Twelve tasty projects selected as finalists of the AIA|LA's 2018 Restaurant Design Awards
    • 2017     HOSPITALITY DESIGN MAGAZINE  Wave of the Future Honoree
    • 2017     HOSPITALITY DESIGN MAGAZINE  Bäcoshop Debuts in LA
    • 2017     MODERN LUXURY  Design Driven Restaurants
    • 2017     HOSPITALITY DESIGN MAGAZINE  Next:Gen
    • 2017     LA TIMES  Wave of the Future Honoree
    • 2017     HOSPITALITY DESIGN MAGAZINE  Bäcoshop, Josef Centeno’s Culver City fast-casual restaurant
    • 2017     LA EATER  Bäcoshop Is the Lunch Hero Culver City Needs Right Now
    • 2017     SD HOME & GARDEN  New Ideas Sparked in Auto Shop
    • 2016     SD UNION TRIBUNE  San Diego's most stylish restaurants
    • 2016     WORKSHOP CO-OP  Designers on the Rise
    • 2016     SAN DIEGO MAGAZINE  FIRST LOOK: Campfire
    • 2016     SAN DIEGO FOOD FINDS  Campfire in Carlsbad
    • 2016     SAN DIEGO EATER  Carlsbad's New Campfire Sets Off Sparks in North County Food Scene
    • 2016     SANDIEGOVILLE  Campfire Brings The Smoke To Carlsbad | New Dining Destination Now Open
    • 2016     CBS  Who's behind the most 'Instagrammable' restaurants in San Diego?
    • 2016     DISCOVER SD  The Best Designed Restaurants of 2016
    • 2016     HOSPITALITY INTERIORS  Bracero Cocina de Raiz
    • 2016     LA TIMES  See How Midcentury Breeze Block are Being Used in Contemporary LA Restaurant Design
    • 2016     WORLD INTERIOR NEWS  Bracero Cocina
    • 2016     USA TODAY  Reader's Choice Best Restaurants 2016
    • 2015     HGTV: FRESH FACES IN DESIGN  Broken Spanish
    • 2015     ESQUIRE  Esquire's Best New Restaurants in America 2015 Broken Spanish
    • 2015     WALLPAPER  Broken Spanish
    • 2015     LA EATER  Broken Spanish Sings Ray Garcia's Gorgeous Love Song to Los Angeles
    • 2015     DESIGNBOOM  Bells & Whistles Subtly Fuse Japanese Influences into Blue Ocean Sushi Interiors
    • 2015     LIFE + FOOD  Step Inside: Javier Plascencia's Bracero in San Diego
    • 2015     SAN DIEGO MAGAZINE  FIRST LOOK: Bracero
    • 2015     EATER  Bells & Whistles on Designing Bracero & Los Angeles vs. San Diego
    • 2015     RIVIERA MAGAZINE  Reader's Choice: Favorite Interior Design Firm
    • 2014     INTERNATIONAL STORE DESIGN AWARDS  Juice Served Here
    • 2014     SAN DIEGO INTERIOR DESIGN AWARDS  Best Designer
    • 2014     EATER LOS ANGELES  Juice Served Here's Bright, Angular Venice Cafe Will Inspire Health
    • 2014     RESTAURANT & BAR DESIGN  Blue Ocean Sushi Bar: Bells & Whistles
    • 2014     EATER SAN DIEGO  Name Revealed for Javier Plascencia's Little Italy Project
    • 2014     CA HOME + DESIGN AWARDS  Juice Served Here Opens in Venice
    • 2014     INTERIOR DESIGN MAGAZINE  Big Ideas: Growing Green
    • 2014     DESIGN MILK  Friday Five with Bells & Whistles
    • 2014     VOYEUR DESIGN  Geometría y elegancia en Juice Served Here, por Bells & Whistles
    • 2014     DESIGN MILK  A Modern Juice Bar Designed by Bells & Whistles
    • 2014     BURO  Zdravi juice bar kakav želimo u Hrvatskoj
    • 2014     EATER SAN DIEGO  North County Scores Stylish and Spirited New Sushi Bar
    • 2014     DESIGN SPONGE  A California Juice Bar with a Scandinavian Feel
    • 2014     RESTAURANT & BAR DESIGN  Juice Served Here: Bells & Whistles
    • 2013     CA HOME + DESIGN AWARDS  Juice Served Here
    • 2013     URDESIGN  Juice Served Here Los Angeles by Bells Whistles
    • 2013     JOURNAL DU DESIGN  Juice Served Here par Bells & Whistles
    • 2013     SAN DIEGO MAGAZINE  Chef Matt Gordon helps alter the course of mall-food infamy
    • 2013     EATER SAN DIEGO  Here's San Diego's Most-Anticipated Summer Restaurant
    • 2013     VENUE REPORT  Normal Heights’ Sycamore Den is a cocktail lounge that pays tribute to the late 1970’s middle-class family.
    • 2013     EATER SAN DIEGO  Shotguns, Cocktails, Banjos, Fiddles, Dad; Sycamore Den Opens In Normal Heights
    • 2013     THRILLIST  Drinking like a '70s dad
    • Show all 96 awards
    Address
    4476 1/2 W Adams Blvd, Suite 205
    90016 Los Angeles, CA, USA
    United States
    +1-6198468639 www.allthebellsandwhistles.com
