Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Midland Furniture Spraying
Kitchen Planners in Birmingham, UK
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Save yourself a considerable deal on kitchen renovations by re-spraying rather than replacing or renovating. Welcome to Midland Furniture Spraying, the most famed pick for re-spraying in Birmingham. With over 25 years of experience in the industry, we have developed a knack for perfection which reflects in our professional services. Several years of hard work and dedication helped us reach the status we enjoy today in the market which drives us to be better than yesterday, every day! High-quality spraying equipment is used to your aid to leave your kitchen looking like a masterpiece. Browse our gallery to get the hang of our work.

    Email id: midlandfurniturespraying@gmail.com

    Service areas
    Birmingham, UK
    Address
    Unit A8 & B6, Seedbed Centre, Nechells
    B7 4NT Birmingham, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-1922457559 midlandfurniturespraying.co.uk
      Add SEO element