Buddy’s Locksmith Pro Lock
General Contractors in San Jose, CA, USA
Projects

    At Buddy’s Locksmith – Pro Lock, we are dedicated to providing quality service without compromise on every project, big or small. We are proudly serving the entire San José area and committed to creating long-term relationships with our clients by offering timely, reliable and competitively priced locksmith services.

    Have you locked your keys in your car? Stuck outside of the house on a hot day? Nobody likes these situations, but statistics show that almost everyone will get into one of these situations at least once in their lives. Luckily for you, Buddy’s Locksmith’s specialists can help you when you are in need and also provide you with state-of-the-art security. Our experts in San José have the know-how to get through any type of lock and can help with emergency assistance. Whenever you are in need of a locksmith, don’t hesitate to call us!




    Service areas
    San Jose, CA, USA
    Address
    350 E Taylor St
    95112 San Jose, CA, USA
    United States
    +1-4083152063 buddyslocksmith.com
