Toarmina’s Pizza is virtually the history of the Toarmina family itself. When first generation American Santa Toarmina (Grandmother to the company founder) arrived in Detroit, Michigan she discovered that Americans had a different taste for pizza. She had found that a sweeter sauce better suited the American palate. This is foundation of a Toarmina’s Pizza.While Grandma Toarmina was pleasing her clientele in Detroit Michigan, another relative, Andy Vitale, cousin to the company founder and owner of the Palermo pizza chain in Grand Rapids, made his own discovery; more cheese! Andy found that above all else, the American pizza eater loves cheese. The more cheese the better.