Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Whitehill Antiques Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Bordon, UK
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • We know how important an item of furniture can be. Therefore, at Whitehill Furniture, we offer the most reliable restoration services for your old and antique furniture. With over four decades of experience in the restoration of antiques, our team is highly proficient and professional in handling furniture of all kinds. At Whitehill Furniture you can get a range of furniture related services including woodworm treatment, waxing & varnishing, cleaning, rewaxing and many more. Even if your furniture looks beyond repair to you, it’s worth a talk with our expert professionals to get the best advice. Give us a call for any project you might have for restoration or repairing of furniture; we would be happy to serve you with our expertise.

    Email id: john.twinn@lineone.net

    Service areas
    Bordon, UK
    Address
    Rosehip House, Walldown Road, Whitehill
    GU35 9AA Bordon, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-1420476862 www.whitehillfurniturerepairandrestoration.co.uk
      Add SEO element