Fitzgeralds Interiors is a locally run family business infused with passion and experience. We aim to provide a comprehensive service consisting of thorough consultation and measuring. We design bedrooms, home offices, kitchens, or virtually any room you would like to redecorate. Every space we build is a relaxing space which allows you to feel comfortable, regardless of what you are doing. Adorned with bespoke British furniture of harmonious style and colours to give your entire home a classic modern look. We believe in working alongside our clients, encouraging there inputs so that they can have the home of their dreams. Give us a call for enquiries today.
Email id: sales@fitzgeraldsinteriors.co.uk
4 The Chimes
HP12 3HR High Wycombe, UK
United Kingdom
+44-1494443019 www.fitzgeraldsinteriors.co.uk