Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Hangzhou Jinfeng Textile Co., Ltd
Textiles & Upholstery in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Hangzhou Jinfeng Textile Co., Ltd. is located in Jingjiang Street Industrial Park, Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province. It covers an area of 32.6 acres and a plant area of 18,000 square meters. Production and processing, post-dyeing, finishing and sales of blended fabrics such as polyester, spandex, etc., DTY polyester yarn production, processing and sales.

    We also wholesale NR Knitted Fabric, TR Printing Fabric, jacquard pattern fabric etc. Products are applied to:Sweater, Business suit, Wool sweater, Wool sweater, Fitness clothes, T-shirt etc.


    Services
    • blended fabrics
    • DTY polyester yarn
    • TR Printing Fabric
    • Knitted Jacquard Fabric
    Service areas
    Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
    Address
    1279 Shenda Road, Jingjiang Branch, Xiaoshan District
    311200 Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
    Macau SAR China
    +86-57182995618 www.jinfengtextile.com
      Add SEO element