Hangzhou Jinfeng Textile Co., Ltd. is located in Jingjiang Street Industrial Park, Xiaoshan District, Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province. It covers an area of 32.6 acres and a plant area of 18,000 square meters. Production and processing, post-dyeing, finishing and sales of blended fabrics such as polyester, spandex, etc., DTY polyester yarn production, processing and sales.

We also wholesale NR Knitted Fabric, TR Printing Fabric, jacquard pattern fabric etc. Products are applied to:Sweater, Business suit, Wool sweater, Wool sweater, Fitness clothes, T-shirt etc.



