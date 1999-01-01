DKP is a multi-disciplinary architectural & Interior design practice established in 1984 by SK Dutta. In 1999 the firm was renamed DKA with studios in Bangalore & Kolkata. From 2018 onwards the firm has decided to adopt a partnership model and grow in different verticals as the new partners join in.At present the two founding partners Indraneel Dutta and Brinda Kannan run the practice along with partner Suman Paul.