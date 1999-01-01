Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
DUTTA KANNAN &amp; PARTNERS
Interior Architects in Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • BLOWN | MUMBAI, DUTTA KANNAN & PARTNERS DUTTA KANNAN & PARTNERS Walls & flooringPaint & finishes Bricks Brown
    BLOWN | MUMBAI, DUTTA KANNAN & PARTNERS DUTTA KANNAN & PARTNERS Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Wood effect
    BLOWN | MUMBAI, DUTTA KANNAN & PARTNERS DUTTA KANNAN & PARTNERS Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Engineered Wood Wood effect
    +6
    BLOWN | MUMBAI
    CROWN AURA KEJRIWAL RESIDENCE | BANGALORE, DUTTA KANNAN & PARTNERS DUTTA KANNAN & PARTNERS Modern Dining Room Marble White
    CROWN AURA KEJRIWAL RESIDENCE | BANGALORE, DUTTA KANNAN & PARTNERS DUTTA KANNAN & PARTNERS Modern Living Room Marble Beige
    CROWN AURA KEJRIWAL RESIDENCE | BANGALORE, DUTTA KANNAN & PARTNERS DUTTA KANNAN & PARTNERS Modern Dining Room Marble Beige
    +9
    CROWN AURA KEJRIWAL RESIDENCE | BANGALORE
    BLOWN | BANGALORE, DUTTA KANNAN & PARTNERS DUTTA KANNAN & PARTNERS Modern Walls and Floors
    BLOWN | BANGALORE, DUTTA KANNAN & PARTNERS DUTTA KANNAN & PARTNERS Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
    BLOWN | BANGALORE, DUTTA KANNAN & PARTNERS DUTTA KANNAN & PARTNERS Walls & flooringPaint & finishes
    +3
    BLOWN | BANGALORE

    DKP is a multi-disciplinary architectural & Interior design practice established in 1984 by SK Dutta. In 1999 the firm was renamed DKA with studios in Bangalore & Kolkata. From 2018 onwards the firm has decided to adopt a partnership model and grow in different verticals as the new partners join in.At present the two founding partners Indraneel Dutta and Brinda Kannan run the practice along with partner Suman Paul.

    Service areas
    Bangalore, Karnataka, and India
    Address
    No. 61, 100 Feet Rd, Defence Colony, Indiranagar
    560038 Bangalore, Karnataka, India
    India
    +91-8041133222 www.dkparchitects.com
      Add SEO element