Feeling anxious is common, but if you have been enduring emotional pain for so long that it's no longer bearable, you must open up. Philip Moore utilises counselling & psychotherapy as a tool to help people climb out of their emotional turmoil and align themselves with a positive change. When people are anxious, they enter a highly sensitive mental state, which is why seeking advice from a qualified counsellor is crucial. Philip Moore is an experienced counsellor and psychotherapist in Dublin that can help you overcome your fears, anxiety and insecurities through a conversational, non-judgemental approach. Call today to book your first appointment.



