We install the best in British designed modular below the ground hexagonal wine cellar system, which has the capacity for laying down up to 1,700 bottles depending on bottle size.The unique hexagonal design is made from high quality concrete and is a space saving and cost effective method of installing a wine storage facility within your home. The individual modular wine storage system can be installed from 8 to 12 days depending on depth of cellar.The cellar is designed for a passive airflow system to operate, which will naturally regulate the temperatures and humidity within the cellar. No refrigeration wine units are needed, just the natural way for the ultimate cellaring requirements for your wine to mature at home.









The Preservation & storage of wine – It’s at the forefront of our business.To use the best in “Made in the UK” concrete technology – Engineering – fabrics – lighting – glass – automation & interaction.We take care and work with our clients in tailoring the design requirements from conception to completion of the cellar installation.