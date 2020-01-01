Your browser is out-of-date.

SR Lawn Specialists LLC
Landscape Architects in Grants Pass, OR, USA
Reviews (1)
    When it comes to complete property maintenance, SR Lawn Specialists is the go-to choice for many homeowners, landlords, and businesses in the Grants Pass, OR area. You can have full confidence in the service we provide as we prioritize your property maintenance needs. Our mission at SR Lawn Specialist is to build a strong foundation with every customer from the ground up. We offer everything from general handyman type services to complete lawn care and landscaping services. Serving the Lord and our community keeps a smile on our faces as we care for the local properties.

    Services
    • Lawn Care Year Round
    • Spring & Fall Clean-Ups
    • Fertilization and Weed Control
    • Rain Gutters
    • Landscaping
    • Mowing Service
    • Shrub Trimming and Hedge Trimming
    • Reliable Lawn Care
    • Grounds Men
    Service areas
    Grants Pass, OR, USA
    Address
    108 Shoemaker Way
    97527 Grants Pass, OR, USA
    United States
    +1-5412950064 www.srlawnspecialists.com

    Reviews

    b47douglass
    Excellent work. Very timeley. Very competetive pricing Extremeley pleased with Dustin and Alec. Beautiful results.
    almost 2 years ago
    Project date: June 2020
