Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Raise My House Perth
General Contractors in Bayswater WA, Australia
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Raise My House Perth
    Click to complete

    Have you discovered cracks appearing in your walls? Perhaps you are troubled by sloping floors, jamming doors and unlevel gutters - want to rule out structural problems as the cause? Maybe you need an inspection to assess the state of your existing foundation stumps? Or you're searching for an expert to assess a better way to reinforce or change your current blocks. Need a company that can perform house restumping, reblocking and releveling at an affordable price? Look no further than Raise My House.

    Services
    • House Restumping
    • Restumping Perth
    • Structural Pepairs
    • Chemical Delignification
    Service areas
    Bayswater WA, Australia
    Address
    20 Milne St
    6053 Bayswater WA, Australia
    Australia
    +61-435776470 www.restumpingperth.com.au
      Add SEO element