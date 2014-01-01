Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Arostegui Studio
Furniture & Accessories in Victoria
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete
    Arostegui Studio has been designing and fabricating high quality furniture for private and commercial clients since 2014. With extra care on details and craftsmanship, we create work that our clients will love and enjoy for a long time. We are very proud that our custom made work and products are manufactured by local businesses in Victoria, BC, Canada.
    Services
    • Furniture design
    • custom furniture
    • furniture fabrication
    Service areas
    Victoria, BC, Canada
    Address
    90 Regatta Landng
    1 Victoria
    Canada
    +1-2508889678 www.arosteguistudio.com
      Add SEO element