Arostegui Studio has been designing and fabricating high quality furniture for private and commercial clients since 2014. With extra care on details and craftsmanship, we create work that our clients will love and enjoy for a long time. We are very proud that our custom made work and products are manufactured by local businesses in Victoria, BC, Canada.

Services Furniture design

custom furniture

furniture fabrication Service areas Victoria, BC, Canada Address 90 Regatta Landng

1 Victoria

Canada

+1-2508889678 www.arosteguistudio.com