Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
PaulOgnibene61
Real Estate Agents in Cambridge, MA, USA
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Paul Ognibene is the Founder & President of Urban Spaces LLC, a real estate development company specializing in mid-sized projects in emerging neighborhoods. Check out the articles Paul Ognibene regularly publishes on urban development on LinkedIn. These insightful pieces are full of good information built on a solid foundation of experience and knowledge. Paul Ognibene earned his BA in Economics from Boston College and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He has served in his leadership capacity at Urban Spaces for almost fifteen years during which time the firm has successfully completed multimillion development projects and improved neighborhoods. If you are looking for transformational leadership in real estate development, look no further than Paul Ognibene and Urban Spaces!

    Services
    • Paul Ognibene
    • Real estate development
    Service areas
    Cambridge, MA, and USA
    Address
    Urban Spaces LLC, 55 Bent Street,
    02141 Cambridge, MA, USA
    United States
    +1-6178685558 www.paulognibene.net/
      Add SEO element