Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Grouse House Homes
Home Builders in Wagga Wagga NSW, Australia
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • We build affordable new homes & Granny FlatsOur houses are designed to be affordable, attractive and livable and not for people looking to up-size into a huge residence. For all those serious first home buyers, downsizers and investors who want to try something a little different and save money without compromising their quality of lifestyle or financial position this could be the right choice of home for you.Versatile – optimised – space saving homes are just the beginning.You don’t have to spend a fortune to have a high quality first home or for your retirement, investment, home office and more.


    Services
    • Home Builder
    • Granny Flat Builder
    • Affordable home
    • Affordable House
    • Home builder Wagga
    Service areas
    Wagga Wagga NSW, Australia
    Address
    41 Gurwood Street
    2650 Wagga Wagga NSW, Australia
    Australia
    +61-261691080 grousehousehomes.com.au
      Add SEO element